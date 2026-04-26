Last night, Alpha fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully carried out a special operation at the naval base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. In addition, the Belbek military airfield (AR Crimea, TOT Ukraine) came under attack by the SBU.

SBU special operation in Crimea — all the details

As explained by the special services, this time the fighters were carrying out the tasks of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

To do this, they used strike drones.

The SBU has already published the entire list of hit targets:

▪️ Large landing ship of the Russian Navy "Yamal";

▪️ Large landing ship of the Russian Navy "Filchenkov";

▪️ Scout ship "Ivan Khurs";

▪️ Training Center of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Lukomka";

▪️ Radio Technical Intelligence Headquarters of the Air Defense Forces;

▪️ MR-10M1 "Mis-M1" radar;

▪️ MiG-31 aircraft at Belbek airfield;

▪️ Technical and operational part of the Belbek airfield.

The acting head of the SBU, Yevheniy Khmara, has already made an official statement on this matter.

According to the latter, each such special operation is subject to a clear logic.

First of all, it is about the elimination of the main elements of the enemy's military infrastructure - the fleet, aviation, intelligence, and air defense.