On April 21, it was officially announced that an organized criminal group, which included employees of the local CCC, had been neutralized in Odessa. This was achieved by the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU and the National Police of Ukraine. The new operation was also facilitated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the leadership of the Ground Forces.
Points of attention
- The operation highlighted the importance of law enforcement efforts to combat organized crime and ensure the safety of residents in the region.
- Authorities confirmed the preparation of suspicion notices for all detainees, emphasizing the severity of their actions under martial law.
The scheme of "squeezing" money from CCC employees in Odessa - how it happened
As part of the new investigation, it became known that the suspects were extorting money from the civilian population.
If a person did not want to fulfill their conditions, they were subjected to violence and also intimidated: they threatened to send them to the front line in an accelerated mode by stormtrooper.
What is important to understand is that the extortion of funds took place directly in the TCC's official multi-purpose hall, to which people were dragged by force.
According to the SBU, all members of the group were caught red-handed when they kidnapped another local resident and "extorted" money from him.
The SBU also officially confirmed that a notice of suspicion is being prepared for all detainees under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that this is extortion that caused property damage in particularly large amounts, or was committed by an organized group under martial law.
The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
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