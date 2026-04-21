The SBU and the National Police detained representatives of the CCC and the SP in Odessa

On April 21, it was officially announced that an organized criminal group, which included employees of the local CCC, had been neutralized in Odessa. This was achieved by the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU and the National Police of Ukraine. The new operation was also facilitated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the leadership of the Ground Forces.

The scheme of "squeezing" money from CCC employees in Odessa - how it happened

As part of the new investigation, it became known that the suspects were extorting money from the civilian population.

If a person did not want to fulfill their conditions, they were subjected to violence and also intimidated: they threatened to send them to the front line in an accelerated mode by stormtrooper.

What is important to understand is that the extortion of funds took place directly in the TCC's official multi-purpose hall, to which people were dragged by force.

According to the SBU, all members of the group were caught red-handed when they kidnapped another local resident and "extorted" money from him.

During the detention, the suspects physically resisted law enforcement officers. SBU special forces used weapons, shooting at the wheels of the car in which the group members were trying to escape. No one was injured by gunfire. Share

The SBU also officially confirmed that a notice of suspicion is being prepared for all detainees under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this is extortion that caused property damage in particularly large amounts, or was committed by an organized group under martial law.