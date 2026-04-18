SSU hits 3 Russian warships in Crimea

On April 18, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the results of its “hunt” in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. Thus, this time, the SBU struck 3 enemy ships, a radar station, and enemy logistics.
Points of attention
- Each defeat of enemy ships and critical infrastructure in Crimea has a cumulative effect that directly impacts the Russian Federation's ability to wage war in the region.
- The successful mission by the SBU demonstrates their effectiveness in targeting and neutralizing Russian military assets in Crimea, showcasing their strategic prowess and impact on the ongoing conflict.
The SSU is destroying Russian army forces in Crimea - what are the results?
A new successful mission was carried out by soldiers of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the SSU.
They managed to hit 3 Russian warships at once:
Large landing ship of the Russian Navy “Yamal”;
Large landing ship of the Russian Navy “Azov”;
warship of unknown type.
In addition, there is data on the defeat of the anti-sabotage boat of project 21980 "Grachonok", but it has not yet been 100% confirmed.
Alpha drones were able to reach the antenna block of the Dolphin communication system, the MR-10M1 Mys-M1 radar, as well as fuel tanks at the Yugtorsan oil depot.
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