SSU hits 3 Russian warships in Crimea

On April 18, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the results of its “hunt” in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. Thus, this time, the SBU struck 3 enemy ships, a radar station, and enemy logistics.

The SSU is destroying Russian army forces in Crimea - what are the results?

A new successful mission was carried out by soldiers of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the SSU.

They managed to hit 3 Russian warships at once:

Large landing ship of the Russian Navy “Yamal”;

Large landing ship of the Russian Navy “Azov”;

warship of unknown type.

In addition, there is data on the defeat of the anti-sabotage boat of project 21980 "Grachonok", but it has not yet been 100% confirmed.

Alpha drones were able to reach the antenna block of the Dolphin communication system, the MR-10M1 Mys-M1 radar, as well as fuel tanks at the Yugtorsan oil depot.