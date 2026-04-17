"Alpha" of the SBU is the top 1 among the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in terms of the number of targets hit in March.
Points of attention
- The SSU's Alpha special forces unit emerged as the top-performing unit in the Defense Forces of Ukraine by successfully neutralizing 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March 2026.
- The high level of efficiency displayed by the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center in combat operations highlights their professionalism and strategic approach in defending the country.
SSU's "Alpha" destroyed 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March 2026
Special forces of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center defend the country on the front lines 24/7 and impose their rules on the occupiers on the battlefield.
In just one month, according to verified data from the relevant unit of the Central Military District, our special forces "minused" over 10,200 enemy infantrymen.
They also claimed 7,346 other targets, of which 5,122 were destroyed and 2,224 were damaged.
Among them:
2218 UAVs
1279 surveillance and communication equipment
1606 fortification and engineering facilities
810 units of light vehicles
422 units of motor vehicles
187 trucks
90 artillery systems and self-propelled guns
59 units of armored vehicles
10 MLRS
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