SSU's Alpha special forces killed 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March

"Alpha" of the SBU is the top 1 among the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in terms of the number of targets hit in March.

SSU's "Alpha" destroyed 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March 2026

Special forces of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center defend the country on the front lines 24/7 and impose their rules on the occupiers on the battlefield.

Thus, according to the results of March, the unit became the best among all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in terms of the number of targets hit and destroyed using drones. Share

In just one month, according to verified data from the relevant unit of the Central Military District, our special forces "minused" over 10,200 enemy infantrymen.

They also claimed 7,346 other targets, of which 5,122 were destroyed and 2,224 were damaged.

Among them:

2218 UAVs

1279 surveillance and communication equipment

1606 fortification and engineering facilities

810 units of light vehicles

422 units of motor vehicles

187 trucks

90 artillery systems and self-propelled guns

59 units of armored vehicles

10 MLRS