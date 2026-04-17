SSU's Alpha special forces killed 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March
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Ukraine
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SSU's Alpha special forces killed 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU's "Alpha"
Читати українською

"Alpha" of the SBU is the top 1 among the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in terms of the number of targets hit in March.

Points of attention

  • The SSU's Alpha special forces unit emerged as the top-performing unit in the Defense Forces of Ukraine by successfully neutralizing 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March 2026.
  • The high level of efficiency displayed by the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center in combat operations highlights their professionalism and strategic approach in defending the country.

SSU's "Alpha" destroyed 10,200 Russian infantrymen in March 2026

Special forces of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center defend the country on the front lines 24/7 and impose their rules on the occupiers on the battlefield.

Thus, according to the results of March, the unit became the best among all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in terms of the number of targets hit and destroyed using drones.

In just one month, according to verified data from the relevant unit of the Central Military District, our special forces "minused" over 10,200 enemy infantrymen.

They also claimed 7,346 other targets, of which 5,122 were destroyed and 2,224 were damaged.

Among them:

  • 2218 UAVs

  • 1279 surveillance and communication equipment

  • 1606 fortification and engineering facilities

  • 810 units of light vehicles

  • 422 units of motor vehicles

  • 187 trucks

  • 90 artillery systems and self-propelled guns

  • 59 units of armored vehicles

  • 10 MLRS

The SSU’s Alpha Special Operations Center consistently demonstrates high efficiency on the battlefield and is consistently among the most productive units of the Defense Forces. This is not an accidental success, but systematic work and a professional approach to performing combat missions. The racists are used to mass pressure. We fight with intelligence, precision and technology. This is precisely our advantage. The SBU will continue to make every effort to gain new trump cards for Ukraine and force opponents to make peace, — said the acting Head of the SSU Yevheniy Khmara.

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