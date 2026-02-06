Watch: Special forces destroyed a Russian army stronghold in Rodynske, Donetsk region

Fighters of the Omega-West special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a fortified position of the Russian invaders, set up in one of the buildings in the city of Rodynske, Donetsk region.
Special forces destroyed a Russian army stronghold in Rodynske
The Omega Special Purpose Center announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.
After that, the building was mined and blown up, completely destroying it along with the invaders.
The task was completed together with the soldiers of the General Kulchytskyi Battalion.
After the target was defeated, the special forces continued their work in the sector.
