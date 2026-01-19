SSU's Alpha special forces hit Russian air defense assets worth $4 billion

In 2025, the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed and disabled key elements of the Russian Federation's echeloned air defense system worth approximately $4 billion.

In particular, the destruction of:

S-300/ S-350/ S-400 systems,

anti-aircraft missile systems "Buk-M1/M2",

anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes "Pantsir-S1/S2",

anti-aircraft missile systems "Tor-M1/M2/M3".

In addition, Russian radar reconnaissance and guidance equipment suffered serious losses.

Among those affected are radar stations and radars that are critical for detecting air targets and air defense operations, including:

Radar 55Zh6U "Nebo-U/ Nebo-M",

Radar "Podlyot",

Radar "Niobia",

Radar "Kasta-2E2",

Radar "Gamma-D",

Protivnyk-GE radar,

radar equipment from the Buk air defense system,

S-300/ S-400,

radar 92N6 and others.

This work had a systemic effect: corridors were broken through in the Russian Federation's multilayered air defense and safe passages were provided for Ukrainian long-range drones deep behind enemy lines — through military bases, warehouses, airfields, and other military facilities.