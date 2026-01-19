In 2025, the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed and disabled key elements of the Russian Federation's echeloned air defense system worth approximately $4 billion.
Points of attention
- SSU's Alpha Special Forces successfully destroyed critical elements of Russia's defense system, including S-300/S-350/S-400, Buk-M1/M2, Pantsir-S1/S2, and Tor-M1/M2/M3 systems.
- The disruption caused by this operation enabled safe passages for Ukrainian long-range drones through Russian military facilities, altering the dynamics of air defense strategy.
- The destruction of radar stations crucial for air target detection further weakened the Russian Federation's multilayered air defense system, showcasing the tactical prowess of SSU's Alpha Special Forces.
SSU's "Alpha" destroys Russian air defense: what is known
In particular, the destruction of:
S-300/ S-350/ S-400 systems,
anti-aircraft missile systems "Buk-M1/M2",
anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes "Pantsir-S1/S2",
anti-aircraft missile systems "Tor-M1/M2/M3".
In addition, Russian radar reconnaissance and guidance equipment suffered serious losses.
Among those affected are radar stations and radars that are critical for detecting air targets and air defense operations, including:
Radar 55Zh6U "Nebo-U/ Nebo-M",
Radar "Podlyot",
Radar "Niobia",
Radar "Kasta-2E2",
Radar "Gamma-D",
Protivnyk-GE radar,
radar equipment from the Buk air defense system,
S-300/ S-400,
radar 92N6 and others.
This work had a systemic effect: corridors were broken through in the Russian Federation's multilayered air defense and safe passages were provided for Ukrainian long-range drones deep behind enemy lines — through military bases, warehouses, airfields, and other military facilities.
