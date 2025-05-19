Nikusor Dan won the Romanian presidential election — how does he feel about Ukraine

Dan defeated Simion in the Romanian presidential election

According to the latest data from the country's Central Election Commission, 99.49% of the ballots have been processed. Dan received 53.90% of the votes, while far-right nationalist George Simion, who has already declared his "victory", received 46.10%.

Dan published an appeal to fellow citizens on the microblog X:

This was an unprecedented mobilization, and therefore the victory belongs to each of you. To every Romanian who came to the polls, made his voice heard and fought for what he believes in, for the country he wants and wants to live in. From tomorrow we begin to rebuild Romania. A united, honest Romania, based on respect for the law and for all people. Share

According to the election commission, according to preliminary results after counting 20,085 protocols, Nikushor Dan received 6,168,696 votes, which is 53.60% of the vote, and his opponent, far-right politician George Simion, received 5,339,039, or 46.40% of the vote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already congratulated Dan on his victory, calling it historic. He stressed that it is important for Ukraine to have a reliable partner in Romania, because cooperation can strengthen both the countries themselves and Europe.

We will always treat Romania and its people with great respect, especially considering the support we received during the most difficult period of our history. Dear Romanians, you can always count on Ukraine as a good neighbor and partner. We are able to overcome any challenges if we are united and strong. I count on the further development of the strategic partnership between our friendly states for their stability, security and prosperity. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Nicosor Dan was born on December 20, 1969 in Feheras, Brasov County. He won gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in 1987 and 1988. He received a PhD in mathematics from the École Normale Supérieure in Paris. After returning to Romania, he founded the École Normale Supérieure in Bucharest and became an activist in the field of cultural heritage protection.

In 2015, he created the political platform "Union for the Salvation of Bucharest", which later transformed into the party "Union for the Salvation of Romania". In 2020, he was elected mayor of Bucharest, and in 2024, he was re-elected to this position.

Unlike his opponent George Simion, Nikusor Dan has consistently advocated supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia. In April, he stated that this war is critically important for the security of Romania and Moldova, emphasizing the need for continued military assistance to Kyiv.