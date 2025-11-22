No peace initiative can be based on Ukraine's surrender — Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on November 22 that no peace initiative can be based on Ukraine's surrender, commenting on the US plan to end the war.

Nauseda supported Ukraine: what is known

He wrote about this on the social network X following the results of the discussion of the 28-point peace plan with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8).

No peace initiative can be based on Ukraine's surrender. We fully support President Zelenskyy and Ukraine in their just struggle for freedom. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

The Lithuanian leader emphasized that Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law are "non-negotiable."

We stand in solidarity with Ukraine — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

Leaders of the European Union and the largest EU countries will hold a separate meeting on Ukraine this weekend on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in South Africa and discuss the American "peace plan" and further steps in support of Kyiv.

Earlier, American media reported that the Trump administration was holding secret consultations with the Kremlin to develop a new plan to end the war in Ukraine. Share

From the Axios publication, it became known that this plan consists of 28 points and is divided into four general categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.