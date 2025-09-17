"A shot at ten." Nauseda named the best way to stop Putin

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda stressed that if official Brussels, when considering a new sanctions package, includes secondary sanctions against countries that help Russia circumvent them, it will be "a shot in the arm."
Points of attention
- The postponement of the 19th package of EU sanctions aims to make them more potent and coordinated with US efforts.
- Implementing secondary sanctions is seen as a significant strategic move to deter countries from aiding Russia and strengthen the impact of sanctions.
The EU has the opportunity to undermine the Putin regime
The President of Lithuania drew attention to the statement of American leader Donald Trump, who is increasingly mentioning secondary sanctions against the aggressor country Russia.
According to Nauseda, it is the secondary effect that is the weakest point of the sanctions imposed against Russia by official Brussels.
In addition, he commented on the postponement of the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.
According to Nauseda, the key goal is to make sanctions even more effective.
Recently, foreign journalists learned that the presentation of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia has been postponed.
According to insiders, the work could be completed by the end of the week.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-