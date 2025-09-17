"A shot at ten." Nauseda named the best way to stop Putin

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda stressed that if official Brussels, when considering a new sanctions package, includes secondary sanctions against countries that help Russia circumvent them, it will be "a shot in the arm."

The EU has the opportunity to undermine the Putin regime

The President of Lithuania drew attention to the statement of American leader Donald Trump, who is increasingly mentioning secondary sanctions against the aggressor country Russia.

According to Nauseda, it is the secondary effect that is the weakest point of the sanctions imposed against Russia by official Brussels.

Applying secondary sanctions is really a shot in the arm. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

In addition, he commented on the postponement of the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to Nauseda, the key goal is to make sanctions even more effective.

The European Commission took a minute to pause to make this 19th package of sanctions even more effective and align it with US proposals, the Lithuanian leader emphasized. Share

Recently, foreign journalists learned that the presentation of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia has been postponed.