"A shot at ten." Nauseda named the best way to stop Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date

"A shot at ten." Nauseda named the best way to stop Putin

The EU has the opportunity to undermine the Putin regime
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda stressed that if official Brussels, when considering a new sanctions package, includes secondary sanctions against countries that help Russia circumvent them, it will be "a shot in the arm."

Points of attention

  • The postponement of the 19th package of EU sanctions aims to make them more potent and coordinated with US efforts.
  • Implementing secondary sanctions is seen as a significant strategic move to deter countries from aiding Russia and strengthen the impact of sanctions.

The EU has the opportunity to undermine the Putin regime

The President of Lithuania drew attention to the statement of American leader Donald Trump, who is increasingly mentioning secondary sanctions against the aggressor country Russia.

According to Nauseda, it is the secondary effect that is the weakest point of the sanctions imposed against Russia by official Brussels.

Applying secondary sanctions is really a shot in the arm.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

In addition, he commented on the postponement of the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to Nauseda, the key goal is to make sanctions even more effective.

The European Commission took a minute to pause to make this 19th package of sanctions even more effective and align it with US proposals, the Lithuanian leader emphasized.

Recently, foreign journalists learned that the presentation of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia has been postponed.

According to insiders, the work could be completed by the end of the week.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
King Charles has an interesting plan for Trump and Ukraine
King Charles will try to convince Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Metsola announced an important decision of the European Parliament regarding Ukraine
A European Parliament representation will open in Kyiv
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish President Decides to Scare Putin with Nuclear Weapons
Nawrotsky is serious about defending Poland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?