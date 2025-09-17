Metsola announced an important decision of the European Parliament regarding Ukraine

On September 17, European Parliament President Roberta Metzola officially confirmed the opening of the European Parliament's representation in Kyiv. This happened during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

A European Parliament representation will open in Kyiv

Roberta Metsola publicly addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

According to the politician, she visited Kyiv to "further strengthen our cooperation."

We are opening a permanent representation of the European Parliament here in Kyiv, so that we can be present in Ukraine and work here, next to you, every day. Roberta Metzola President of the European Parliament

Metsola drew attention to the fact that this was an obligation to Ukraine and it will definitely be fulfilled.

We are here, with you, and we are here to stay. And we also say: you will never walk alone. When peace comes… we will continue to stand with you as you recover and rebuild," the head of the European Parliament emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament confirmed its intention to open a permanent representation in Ukraine.