Metsola announced an important decision of the European Parliament regarding Ukraine

On September 17, European Parliament President Roberta Metzola officially confirmed the opening of the European Parliament's representation in Kyiv. This happened during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.
Points of attention
- The establishment of the European Parliament's representation in Kyiv signifies a significant step towards enhancing collaboration and partnership between the EU and Ukraine.
- The presence of the European Parliament in Ukraine aims to facilitate closer ties, promote mutual understanding, and support Ukraine in its path towards European integration.
A European Parliament representation will open in Kyiv
Roberta Metsola publicly addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
According to the politician, she visited Kyiv to "further strengthen our cooperation."
Metsola drew attention to the fact that this was an obligation to Ukraine and it will definitely be fulfilled.
As mentioned earlier, the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament confirmed its intention to open a permanent representation in Ukraine.
The main goal is to contribute to its European integration and interaction.
