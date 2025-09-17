Metsola announced an important decision of the European Parliament regarding Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Metsola announced an important decision of the European Parliament regarding Ukraine

A European Parliament representation will open in Kyiv
Читати українською

On September 17, European Parliament President Roberta Metzola officially confirmed the opening of the European Parliament's representation in Kyiv. This happened during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

Points of attention

  • The establishment of the European Parliament's representation in Kyiv signifies a significant step towards enhancing collaboration and partnership between the EU and Ukraine.
  • The presence of the European Parliament in Ukraine aims to facilitate closer ties, promote mutual understanding, and support Ukraine in its path towards European integration.

A European Parliament representation will open in Kyiv

Roberta Metsola publicly addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

According to the politician, she visited Kyiv to "further strengthen our cooperation."

We are opening a permanent representation of the European Parliament here in Kyiv, so that we can be present in Ukraine and work here, next to you, every day.

Roberta Metzola

Roberta Metzola

President of the European Parliament

Metsola drew attention to the fact that this was an obligation to Ukraine and it will definitely be fulfilled.

We are here, with you, and we are here to stay. And we also say: you will never walk alone. When peace comes… we will continue to stand with you as you recover and rebuild,” the head of the European Parliament emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament confirmed its intention to open a permanent representation in Ukraine.

The main goal is to contribute to its European integration and interaction.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish President Nawrocki ordered to prepare for war with Russia
Navrotskyi realized the scale of the threat from the Russian Federation
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin unexpectedly arrived at the Zapad-2025 military exercises
Putin observed the Zapad-2025 exercises
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone incursion into Poland. Merz issues warning
Merz explained what to expect from Putin next

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?