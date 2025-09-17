Russian drone incursion into Poland. Merz issues warning
Category
Politics
Publication date

Russian drone incursion into Poland. Merz issues warning

Merz explained what to expect from Putin next
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

German leader Friedrich Merz points out that Russia's violation of NATO airspace is part of the Kremlin's strategy of testing borders and sabotage by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • NATO initiates 'Eastern Sentinel' operation in response to the Russian drone incursion, with official mission launch by Poland following the unprecedented violation of airspace.
  • British government takes diplomatic action by summoning the Russian ambassador over the recent violations of NATO airspace in Poland and Romania.

Merz explained what to expect from Putin next

According to the German leader, Russia's violation of Polish and Romanian airspace is a continuing trend of border testing and sabotage.

Russia wants to insidiously destabilize our free societies.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

Against this background, he reiterated once again that a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine cannot be achieved at the expense of its political sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A dictated peace, a peace without freedom, will encourage Putin to look for his next target, Friedrich Merz warned.

As previously mentioned, on September 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that the North Atlantic Alliance had decided to launch an operation called "Eastern Sentinel" following the unprecedented incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory.

On September 13, official Warsaw announced the actual start of the announced mission.

A few days ago, the British government summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the "unprecedented" violation of NATO airspace in Poland and Romania in recent days.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Too much hatred." Trump makes a new demand to Zelensky
Trump made a new statement
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
King Charles has an interesting plan for Trump and Ukraine
King Charles will try to convince Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin unexpectedly arrived at the Zapad-2025 military exercises
Putin observed the Zapad-2025 exercises

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?