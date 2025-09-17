Russian drone incursion into Poland. Merz issues warning

German leader Friedrich Merz points out that Russia's violation of NATO airspace is part of the Kremlin's strategy of testing borders and sabotage by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- NATO initiates 'Eastern Sentinel' operation in response to the Russian drone incursion, with official mission launch by Poland following the unprecedented violation of airspace.
- British government takes diplomatic action by summoning the Russian ambassador over the recent violations of NATO airspace in Poland and Romania.
Merz explained what to expect from Putin next
According to the German leader, Russia's violation of Polish and Romanian airspace is a continuing trend of border testing and sabotage.
Against this background, he reiterated once again that a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine cannot be achieved at the expense of its political sovereignty and territorial integrity.
As previously mentioned, on September 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that the North Atlantic Alliance had decided to launch an operation called "Eastern Sentinel" following the unprecedented incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory.
On September 13, official Warsaw announced the actual start of the announced mission.
A few days ago, the British government summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the "unprecedented" violation of NATO airspace in Poland and Romania in recent days.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-