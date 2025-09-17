Russian drone incursion into Poland. Merz issues warning

German leader Friedrich Merz points out that Russia's violation of NATO airspace is part of the Kremlin's strategy of testing borders and sabotage by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Merz explained what to expect from Putin next

According to the German leader, Russia's violation of Polish and Romanian airspace is a continuing trend of border testing and sabotage.

Russia wants to insidiously destabilize our free societies. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

Against this background, he reiterated once again that a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine cannot be achieved at the expense of its political sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A dictated peace, a peace without freedom, will encourage Putin to look for his next target, Friedrich Merz warned. Share

As previously mentioned, on September 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed that the North Atlantic Alliance had decided to launch an operation called "Eastern Sentinel" following the unprecedented incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory.

On September 13, official Warsaw announced the actual start of the announced mission.

A few days ago, the British government summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the "unprecedented" violation of NATO airspace in Poland and Romania in recent days.