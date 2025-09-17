Polish President Decides to Scare Putin with Nuclear Weapons
Polish President Decides to Scare Putin with Nuclear Weapons

Source:  online.ua

After the invasion of Russian drones into Poland, the country's leader Karol Nawrocki announced that he was in favor of deploying nuclear weapons in Poland and was counting on France in this matter.

  • The statement on nuclear weapons deployment by Nawrocki followed his call for Poland and NATO allies to prepare for potential military conflict with Russia.
  • This move by the Polish leader reflects the escalating tensions in the region and underscores the importance of strategic defense measures in face of perceived threats.

Journalists asked the Polish leader whether he expected French nuclear weapons to be stationed in Poland.

Navrotsky officially confirmed that his country should be included in the nuclear weapons deployment program.

As President of the Republic of Poland, I believe that Poland should participate in nuclear sharing. It should have its own nuclear, energy, civil and military capabilities. The partnership between Poland and France is based on this.

He also added that as head of state, he wants to do everything possible to provide Poland with security guarantees.

"Maybe it's too early to talk about it. But if you ask me whether Poland should participate in nuclear sharing, I will, of course, say 'yes,'" Karol Nawrocki emphasized.

What is important to understand is that the Polish leader's statement on nuclear weapons came after he called on his own country and NATO allies to prepare for war with Russia.

