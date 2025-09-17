After the invasion of Russian drones into Poland, the country's leader Karol Nawrocki announced that he was in favor of deploying nuclear weapons in Poland and was counting on France in this matter.

Nawrotsky is serious about defending Poland

Journalists asked the Polish leader whether he expected French nuclear weapons to be stationed in Poland.

Navrotsky officially confirmed that his country should be included in the nuclear weapons deployment program.

As President of the Republic of Poland, I believe that Poland should participate in nuclear sharing. It should have its own nuclear, energy, civil and military capabilities. The partnership between Poland and France is based on this. Karol Navrotsky President of Poland

He also added that as head of state, he wants to do everything possible to provide Poland with security guarantees.

🗣️ "En tant que président de la République de Pologne, je pense que la Pologne devrait faire partie du partage nucléaire" : @NawrockiKn



📺 @DariusRochebin pic.twitter.com/R2q9BrVJCo — LCI (@LCI) September 16, 2025

"Maybe it's too early to talk about it. But if you ask me whether Poland should participate in nuclear sharing, I will, of course, say 'yes,'" Karol Nawrocki emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that the Polish leader's statement on nuclear weapons came after he called on his own country and NATO allies to prepare for war with Russia.