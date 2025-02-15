"No to Russian dictatorship!" Protests held in two cities in Georgia

In Georgia, on the evening of February 15, protest marches under the slogan "No to Russian dictatorship" took place in Tbilisi and Batumi.

Georgians continue anti-government protests

Various non-governmental organizations and civil movements have joined the organization of the action. They call for a protest against the fact that events in the country are "implemented according to the Russian script" and the authorities are consistently restricting freedom of speech and assembly.

The main demands of the participants are new parliamentary elections and the release of 49 demonstrators detained in criminal cases.

In Batumi, citizens gathered near the colonnades and headed to the Constitutional Court building.

In Tbilisi, the gathering is much larger - several thousand people marched from Europe Square to Freedom Square. Later, they will go to the Georgian Parliament. Share

Participants in today's demonstrations wrote letters to imprisoned like-minded people and plan to deliver them to prisons later.

Large-scale protests began on November 28, 2024, after the Georgian Dream government's decision to freeze negotiations on EU accession.

While in the first two weeks the police repeatedly used force against demonstrators, using tear gas and water cannons, now protesters are being issued large fines en masse for violating the rules of holding rallies — illegal roadblocks, petty hooliganism, and disobeying police demands.