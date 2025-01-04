A large-scale strike will take place in Georgia against the authorities' rollback of European integration — when exactly

On January 15 at 3:00 PM, a general warning strike of workers and employers will be held in Georgia, during which entrepreneurs will stop business operations for 3 hours.
Points of attention
- The general warning strike in Georgia on January 15 aims to demand negotiations for the country's accession to the European Union.
- The strike participants seek to showcase their discontent with the economic conditions in Georgia, sparked by the Prime Minister's refusal to discuss EU accession until 2028.
- In addition to demanding EU negotiations, the protesters are calling for new elections and the release of those detained during the demonstrations.
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Georgia has initiated deportation procedures for foreign citizens who took part in anti-government protests, with a significant number being ordered to leave the country.
- The strike in Georgia serves as a demonstration of unity among entrepreneurs, workers, and citizens, highlighting common challenges such as a stagnant economy, closed businesses, poverty, and unemployment.
Entrepreneurs and workers to strike in Georgia
The strike participants plan to temporarily close their establishments and take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the situation in the country.
For 3 hours we will temporarily close the doors and stay outside. With our strike, we will show what awaits us in isolation: a stalled economy; closed businesses; poverty and unemployment. Both the threat and the solutions are common to all — new elections and the release of detainees. Therefore: regardless of where you work, whether you are a business owner, manager or employee, — join us! — says the message of the Protest 24 resource, which announced the strike.
The publication explained that this action is a response to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement of November 28, when he announced that the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union on Georgia's accession would not be discussed until the end of 2028.
Protesters are demanding new elections and the release of those detained during the protests.
Georgian authorities deport foreigners participating in anti-government rallies
The Georgian authorities have begun deportation procedures for foreign citizens who participated in the protests on Rustaveli Avenue, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.
The decision to expel them was made after they were found guilty of administrative offenses.
Among the persons for whom the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has initiated deportation procedures are foreign citizens who participated in the protests that took place in Tbilisi in November-December, and to whom the court imposed various administrative penalties — a total of 25 people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.
Of the 25 mentioned citizens, 10 have already left the country.
The agency does not specify which countries they are citizens of. Earlier, media reported that at least 15 foreigners detained at the protests were Russian citizens.
