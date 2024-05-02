Norway allocates an additional $600 million to help Ukraine
Norway allocates an additional $600 million to help Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
In 2024, the Norwegian government will allocate an additional $600 million to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and humanitarian aid.

Norway will strengthen the air defence of Ukraine

In 2024, additional funds will be allocated from the country's budget.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Har Støre.

On April 30, the Norwegian Parliament supported increasing aid to Ukraine in 2024.

Later, the Prime Minister of Norway clarified that another 7 billion Norwegian kroner (over $600 million) would assist the Ukrainian state.

The situation in Ukraine is more severe and uncertain.

Jonas Gar Støre

Jonas Gar Støre

Prime Minister of Norway

He also admitted that Norway could increase the Nansen program, under which 75 billion Norwegian kroner (almost 7 billion dollars) were allocated to Ukraine for five years.

Zelenskyy's reaction to Norway's aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already reacted to Norway's decision and thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister.

I appreciate that most of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defences, which are our priority in protecting lives. We appreciate Norway's continued support, understanding of our urgent needs and willingness to support us at our most critical time.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Strengthening of air defence of Ukraine

Ukraine is under constant fire from the Russian occupiers. Against this background, Ukrainian diplomats have repeatedly called on allies to provide additional air defence systems.

Patriot systems are a priority in requests because they are capable of destroying ballistic missiles.

Ukraine expects to receive at least seven such batteries. While the Allies announced the transfer of only one aid, Germany decided to provide it.

