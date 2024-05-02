Norway allocates an additional $600 million to help Ukraine

In 2024, the Norwegian government will allocate an additional $600 million to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and humanitarian aid.
Norway will strengthen the air defence of Ukraine
In 2024, additional funds will be allocated from the country's budget.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Har Støre.
On April 30, the Norwegian Parliament supported increasing aid to Ukraine in 2024.
Later, the Prime Minister of Norway clarified that another 7 billion Norwegian kroner (over $600 million) would assist the Ukrainian state.
He also admitted that Norway could increase the Nansen program, under which 75 billion Norwegian kroner (almost 7 billion dollars) were allocated to Ukraine for five years.
Zelenskyy's reaction to Norway's aid
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already reacted to Norway's decision and thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister.
Strengthening of air defence of Ukraine
Ukraine is under constant fire from the Russian occupiers. Against this background, Ukrainian diplomats have repeatedly called on allies to provide additional air defence systems.
Ukraine expects to receive at least seven such batteries. While the Allies announced the transfer of only one aid, Germany decided to provide it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-