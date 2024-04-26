Norway announces provision of $13.7 million to Ukraine for maintenance of Leopard tanks

In Oslo, on April 26, 2024, Norway announced the provision of $13.7 million in military aid to Ukraine for maintenance of Leopard tanks from the reserves of its Armed Forces.

Norway will allocate a new aid package to Ukraine

This aid is critical for Ukraine, which continues to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Artillery shells provided this winter have become a vital support until the start of deliveries at the initiative of the Czech Republic.

The assistance package includes:

Artillery shells

Anti-tank weapons

Spare parts for tanks

5,000 M72 anti-tank missiles

Artillery shells for M109 tanks

Norway's contribution to this initiative amounts to NOK 1.6 billion (approximately US$157 million).

In addition, Norway trains Ukrainian sappers in Lithuania as part of joint Scandinavian efforts. This winter, it provided Ukraine with three sappers on a Leopard tank chassis.

The Ukrainian defence forces must clear large areas of mines for safe and practical work. Norway participates in the training of Ukrainian soldiers-sappers in Lithuania. This winter, we also provided Ukraine with three sappers on a Leopard tank chassis. Bjørn Arild Gram Minister of Defense of Norway

Norway's military aid to Ukraine: key points

In 2023, Norway provided military support to Ukraine in the total amount of about 10 billion kroner through the Nansen Program.

It includes direct donations from the defence sector and industry and contributions to international funds, mechanisms and training programs for Ukrainian personnel.

In 2024, the Norwegian government made a number of important decisions regarding further military support to Ukraine.

The country conducts a constant dialogue with allies and partners to determine the priority needs of Ukraine in the field of defense.

Together with Great Britain, Norway leads a coalition on maritime capabilities aimed at developing the Ukrainian fleet. Norway also actively cooperates with other countries to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.