Norway's MFA chief says his country doesn't rule out deployment of troops to Ukraine

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Norway, Espen Bart Eide, said that he does not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine to provide support and conduct exercises in the long term.

Norway answered whether they plan to send troops to Ukraine

In Eide, they asked whether Norway could introduce troops into Ukraine at a particular stage of the war.

Those who talked about this were not really talking about combat units for direct confrontation with Russian forces, but about support, training, advisers, etc. We have no plans to send troops at this time. I don't think many countries have such plans. Share

But on the other hand, in the very long run, I don't think we should rule out anything in principle Espen Bart Eide Norwegian MFA chief

He emphasized that NATO wants to support Ukraine at such a level that Ukraine succeeds and Russia is defeated.

But there is no desire to be a direct party in the war, because it can lead to a world war, which we do not want to see. Share

Macron's statement about sending troops to Ukraine

In February, French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out that European countries would not send their soldiers to Ukraine.

At the same time, he specified that there is no consensus on this at this stage.

This statement provoked statements by NATO allies that they would never send their troops to Ukraine, and according to some media, Washington and Berlin were angered by such statements by Macron.

Later, it became known that Macron allowed troops to be sent if the front broke through toward Kyiv or Odesa.