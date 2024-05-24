Russia used new secret technology in its war against Ukraine — NYT

According to NYT journalists, the Russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian army's Starlink with secret technologies on the eve of the attack on the Kharkiv region.
Ukrainian soldiers may be left without Starlink
The soldiers of the Russian Federation are doing everything possible to make impossible the functioning of the Ukrainian Starlink service, using advanced technology to interfere with Elon Musk's satellite Internet service.
This caused further disruptions on the northern front line.
On the eve of the new Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, the fighters of the 92nd Airborne Assault Brigade lost a vital resource — the Starlink satellite Internet service, which they used to communicate, gather intelligence and conduct drone attacks.
The secret weapon of Russia against Starlink
According to the Minister of Digital Technologies of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, the last attacks of the aggressor country on Starlink were aimed at using new and more advanced technologies.
It is worth noting that previously the service was extremely good at withstanding obstacles, in particular the influence of EWs, but the situation has changed dramatically.
As Kari Bingen, a former Pentagon official and electronic warfare expert, points out, Starlink and other satellite communications can be disrupted by using high-power radio frequency to overload links.
She also noted that stealth attacks are usually carried out from a vehicle with a large radio tower.
There are also rumors that the Russians have learned how to better jam the signal between satellites and Starlink ground terminals with powerful and precise jammers.
