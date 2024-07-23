3.62 million tons of hazardous waste are stored in the open air in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. They are not disposed of or neutralized, and the volume of garbage continues to grow every month.
Russia has turned the Donetsk region into a landfill
In addition, the occupation authorities have made the Donetsk region a dumping ground for garbage from the Rostov region, as noted in the Central Committee of the Central Committee of Ukraine. Thus, half of the toxic household waste was brought there from Russia.
The Central Committee notes that the Russian occupation administration does not see this as a problem and is convincing the locals that a waste processing plant will soon be built here.
The Russian Federation wants to turn the occupied territories into landfills
We will remind you that the Russian invaders regularly bring garbage from the Rostov region to the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region.
In addition, there are problems with the removal of garbage in the temporarily occupied territories due to a lack of utility workers.
It is noted that the reason for this is a lack of personnel, because most of the residents left the temporarily occupied regions, and those citizens who remained do not cooperate with the Russians.
As reported, the Russian Federation plans to build a number of landfills on the temporarily occupied lands of eastern Ukraine.
According to the CNS, the enemy plans to create six such landfills in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, three more in Donetsk region.
