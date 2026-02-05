Occupiers complain about blocked Starlink terminals across the front line
Occupiers complain about blocked Starlink terminals across the front line

Starlink
Source:  UNIAN

Starlink terminals are being “laid down” en masse in Russian military units. The occupiers complain about the equipment being blocked and lash out with accusations at Elon Musk.

Points of attention

  • The mass blocking of Starlink terminals in Russian military units is causing major disruptions in troop command and control at the front.
  • The Ukrainian army plans to switch to verified and registered terminals in response to the situation, potentially improving combat management capabilities.

Starlink terminals are being massively blocked by Russian invaders

According to propaganda Z-publics, the Russians have 550,000 Starlink stations blocked at the front. Allegedly, this is causing difficulties in managing troops, so assault operations have been halted in many areas.

"Starlinks" have fallen off all over the front. Here you have the vaunted, American connection... Well, we're returning to alternative communication, then. Elon Musk — [obscene language], — writes the blogger "Thirteen".

His colleague from the Z-camp, Kyrylo Fedorov, notes that in the near future Ukrainians will move to the "white lists" of terminals allowed to operate, but the Russians "need to come up with something" because "there are no analogues."

Regarding reports of mass shutdowns of Starlink terminals across the front line and in border areas, there is simply no alternative to this satellite Internet in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, and much, including combat control, was tied to it and everything was taken for granted.

Elon Musk wrote on the social network X that "it is important to register a Starlink terminal if you are in Ukraine."

It was previously stated that only verified and registered terminals would operate in Ukraine, and the rest would be disconnected. Then, most likely, Starlink terminals in Russia would stop working.

Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov cynically promises Musk Russian strikes on Starlink production plants or even space attacks on satellites.

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, volunteer and blogger Serhiy Sternenko predicts big problems for the Russians after the "hostile" communication is disconnected.

The enemy reports a massive Starlink outage in Russian units at the front. If this is true, the Ukrainian army will regain its communications advantage, and the enemy will have a number of problems with commanding troops at the tactical level.

