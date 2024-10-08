Global oil prices fell by more than $1 after rising to a one-month high on expectations of further escalation in the Middle East.
What is known about the drop in world oil prices
Brent futures fell $1.17, or 1.5%, to $79.76 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.19, or 1.6%, to settle at $75.95 a barrel.
On Monday, futures for both brands rose 3% to the highest level since late August.
How the situation in the Middle East affects oil prices
Fighting in the Middle East intensified after Iran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, and Israel appeared poised to expand its offensive into Lebanon, a year after a Hamas attack on Israel sparked Israel's war in Gaza .
The rise in oil prices began after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on October 1. Israel has vowed to strike back and is weighing its options, with Iran's oil facilities seen as a possible target.
However, some analysts say an attack on Iran's oil infrastructure is unlikely, warning that oil prices could face significant pressure if Israel focuses on any other target.
Traders will also reportedly be watching for the latest data on US crude oil inventories.
