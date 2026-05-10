Oil prices could rise sharply again — analysts

Bloomberg analysts point out that global oil reserves are decreasing at an abnormal rate. Against this background, there is a high probability of extreme price spikes, as well as a general shortage of fuel.
Points of attention
- Several Asian countries are particularly at risk due to their reliance on fuel imports, with critical stock levels expected in the near future.
- The approaching lowest level of global apparent oil reserves in 8 years raises concerns about the stability of the oil market and the potential for price spikes.
What to expect from oil prices
According to analysts' forecasts, the rapid decline in inventories indicates that the market will remain vulnerable to future disruptions for a longer period, even after the war in the Middle East ends.
Morgan Stanley experts indicate that global reserves of “black gold” decreased by approximately 4.8 million barrels per day between March 1 and April 25.
What is important to understand is that about 60% of this indicator falls on oil, and 40% on petroleum products.
Another worrying sign is that global apparent oil reserves are already approaching their lowest level in 8 years.
The most acute problems are recorded in several Asian countries that depend on fuel imports.
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