Oil prices could rise sharply again — analysts

Bloomberg analysts point out that global oil reserves are decreasing at an abnormal rate. Against this background, there is a high probability of extreme price spikes, as well as a general shortage of fuel.

What to expect from oil prices

According to analysts' forecasts, the rapid decline in inventories indicates that the market will remain vulnerable to future disruptions for a longer period, even after the war in the Middle East ends.

Morgan Stanley experts indicate that global reserves of “black gold” decreased by approximately 4.8 million barrels per day between March 1 and April 25.

What is important to understand is that about 60% of this indicator falls on oil, and 40% on petroleum products.

Another worrying sign is that global apparent oil reserves are already approaching their lowest level in 8 years.

The most acute problems are recorded in several Asian countries that depend on fuel imports.