Orban attacked Ukraine over the TurkStream gas pipeline
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World
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Orban attacked Ukraine over the TurkStream gas pipeline

TurkStream gas pipeline
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

If the Turkish Stream is attacked on Turkish territory, it will be regarded as an attack on a NATO country, said the minister who heads the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Gergely Guias.

Points of attention

  • Hungary threatens Ukraine with a NATO response in connection with alleged attacks on the TurkStream gas pipeline, raising geopolitical tensions.
  • Ukraine denies accusations of attacks on the gas pipeline and highlights the significance of European energy security in the region.

Hungary threatens Ukraine with NATO response over TurkStream gas pipeline

Guijas added that they cannot have any illusions that Ukraine is allegedly ready "to risk European energy security at any moment, and will do so even with the help of military means."

During an extraordinary government briefing, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Péter Szijjártó also commented on the situation, stating that Ukraine's membership in the EU would bring not peace, but war to all of Europe.

And he added that in the coming weeks, Ukrainians will attack with all their might the TurkStream pipeline, which is critically important for Hungary's gas supply.

But the guarantee is that every country through which the pipeline passes is taking this issue seriously, preparing and protecting the infrastructure.

Only recently, Szijjártó stated that Ukraine allegedly organized an attack on the compressor station of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline using 22 drones.

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