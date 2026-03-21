Orban attacked Ukraine over the TurkStream gas pipeline

If the Turkish Stream is attacked on Turkish territory, it will be regarded as an attack on a NATO country, said the minister who heads the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Gergely Guias.

Hungary threatens Ukraine with NATO response over TurkStream gas pipeline

Guijas added that they cannot have any illusions that Ukraine is allegedly ready "to risk European energy security at any moment, and will do so even with the help of military means."

During an extraordinary government briefing, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Péter Szijjártó also commented on the situation, stating that Ukraine's membership in the EU would bring not peace, but war to all of Europe.

And he added that in the coming weeks, Ukrainians will attack with all their might the TurkStream pipeline, which is critically important for Hungary's gas supply.

But the guarantee is that every country through which the pipeline passes is taking this issue seriously, preparing and protecting the infrastructure. Share

Only recently, Szijjártó stated that Ukraine allegedly organized an attack on the compressor station of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline using 22 drones.