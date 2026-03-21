Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine will be forced to resume supplies of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline because it will "run out of money."

Szijjártó humiliates Ukraine over the Druzhba oil pipeline

Szijjártó made this statement during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, reports the Vadhajátsok portal.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister predicted that supplies of Russian oil to the country via the Druzhba pipeline will resume on April 13, the day after the parliamentary elections.

Szijjarto expressed confidence that Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party will win the vote, and Ukraine will be forced to resume the operation of the oil pipeline.

Ukrainians will run out of money much faster than we will run out of oil. Therefore, after our election victory, they will be forced to launch the Druzhba pipeline, and transportation will resume on the evening of April 13. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

With these words, Szijjártó hinted that Ukraine is running out of funding due to Budapest blocking a 90 billion euro loan from the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban previously stated that he would not unblock any solution favorable to Ukraine until the Druzhba oil pipeline starts transporting Russian oil again.

In addition, during the conference, Szijjártó stated that Ukraine's membership in the EU cannot be enshrined in any peace agreement, as it would mean "spreading war" to the entire European Union.