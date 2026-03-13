"Follow the example of the US!". Szijjártó cynically called on the EU to lift sanctions on Russian oil
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Economics
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"Follow the example of the US!". Szijjártó cynically called on the EU to lift sanctions on Russian oil

Szijjarto
Читати українською

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Union should "follow the example" of the United States, which decided to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian oil, which is currently already on tankers at sea.

Points of attention

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto cynically calls on the EU to lift sanctions on Russian oil, following the US example.
  • Szijjarto argues that allowing Russian oil back into the European market would help lower prices, but Brussels has yet to make this decision.

Szijjarto cynically called on the EU to lift sanctions on Russian oil

Szijjarto said the US decision to suspend sanctions on Russian oil supplies means that "Russian oil will once again be able to enter world markets by sea, increasing supply and lowering prices."

However, Europe will not experience these benefits, as Russian oil is banned from the European market and Brussels continues to make decisions in accordance with Zelensky's demands.

Therefore, he believes that the EU "should follow the example of the US and suspend sanctions on Russian oil."

Allowing these supplies to return to the European market would help curb price increases, but unfortunately Brussels has not yet taken this step. We call on Brussels to lift sanctions on Russian oil. EU decisions should not be made under pressure from Zelensky!

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

The head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, expressed concern about Washington's decision, saying that it would increase Russia's resources to continue its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomatic circles believe that the US decision to lift sanctions on Russian oil will help Russia fight longer.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he learned about the US decision to partially lift oil sanctions against Russia only on the morning of March 13, and also called this step wrong.

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