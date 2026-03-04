The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has promised to release two captured Hungarian citizens who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Vladimir Putin promises to return two captured Hungarian citizens who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.
- The decision to release the Hungarian prisoners was made during negotiations in Moscow after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban raised the issue.
Putin hands over two captured Hungarians to Szijjarto
He stated this at a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Moscow.
During the meeting, Putin indicated that the issue of prisoners was raised by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a telephone conversation on Tuesday.
The Russian leader also announced that he had decided to release two people.
