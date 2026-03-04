Putin promised to return to Szijjarto two captured Hungarian citizens who served in the AFU
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin promised to return to Szijjarto two captured Hungarian citizens who served in the AFU

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has promised to release two captured Hungarian citizens who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Vladimir Putin promises to return two captured Hungarian citizens who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.
  • The decision to release the Hungarian prisoners was made during negotiations in Moscow after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban raised the issue.

Putin hands over two captured Hungarians to Szijjarto

He stated this at a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Moscow.

During the meeting, Putin indicated that the issue of prisoners was raised by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

The Russian leader also announced that he had decided to release two people.

"I have decided to release two people. You can, as the Prime Minister requested, take them with you — directly on the plane on which you flew here and on which you will return to Budapest," he said, addressing Szijjártó.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Events in Iran are a signal to Putin about the end of dictatorships — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin failed to take advantage of the oil price spike
Putin's new plan also failed
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjarto went to pay homage to Putin over oil and gas for Hungary
Szijjarto

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?