Szijjarto went to pay homage to Putin over oil and gas for Hungary
Category
Politics
Publication date

Szijjarto
Читати українською

Hungarian Foreign Minister Pétr Szijjártó arrived in Moscow to ensure that the oil and gas needed for Hungary's energy supply will continue to be available during the crisis.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó visits Moscow to secure oil and gas supplies for Hungary during the global energy crisis.
  • Hungary prioritizes national and energy security amidst ongoing global conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.

Szijjarto arrived in Moscow to ask for Russian gas and oil

Szijjártó stated that wars in the world pose extraordinary challenges to Hungary's national and energy security.

The war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East are two armed conflicts that are both worrying. Hungary wants to stay out of any wars, and for us the security of Hungary and the Hungarian people always comes first.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

He added that, on the one hand, the Ukrainians are blocking oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, and on the other hand, the Croats are discussing the right of Hungarians to purchase Russian oil by sea.

As a result of the Iran war, the entire global maritime supply of oil and gas has faced extraordinary challenges due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where a third of the world's oil trade takes place.

Therefore, in this situation, I am here in Moscow to make sure that the oil and gas needed for Hungary's energy supply will continue to be available during the crisis. And I am here to make sure and to get a guarantee that the amount of oil and natural gas needed for our country's energy supply will be delivered to Hungary, despite the changing circumstances and the global energy crisis, at the same price at which the Russians are delivering to Hungary.

He also resorted to pre-election rhetoric, stating that the size of Hungarian utility bills would depend on Russian supplies.

If energy from Russia does not reach Hungary, then, unfortunately, we will also have to forget about reducing utility bills for households.

