Hungarian Foreign Minister Pétr Szijjártó arrived in Moscow to ensure that the oil and gas needed for Hungary's energy supply will continue to be available during the crisis.
Szijjarto arrived in Moscow to ask for Russian gas and oil
Szijjártó stated that wars in the world pose extraordinary challenges to Hungary's national and energy security.
He added that, on the one hand, the Ukrainians are blocking oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, and on the other hand, the Croats are discussing the right of Hungarians to purchase Russian oil by sea.
As a result of the Iran war, the entire global maritime supply of oil and gas has faced extraordinary challenges due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where a third of the world's oil trade takes place.
He also resorted to pre-election rhetoric, stating that the size of Hungarian utility bills would depend on Russian supplies.
If energy from Russia does not reach Hungary, then, unfortunately, we will also have to forget about reducing utility bills for households.
