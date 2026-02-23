Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has once again accused Ukraine of "anti-Hungarian policy" and "hatred" towards his country.

Szijjártó lashed out at Ukraine with cynical accusations

He said this while talking to journalists before a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs.

Szijjártó stated that Hungary "does not hate Ukraine," but "the problem is that the Ukrainian state hates Hungary and has been pursuing an anti-Hungarian policy for the past ten years."

Ukraine is behaving very hostilely towards Hungary. Ask the Ukrainians why they stopped supplying oil to Hungary, why they are jeopardizing the security of Hungary's energy supply, why they are not returning the rights to the Hungarian national community? And I am very curious what their answer will be. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Internal Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó also stated that "the European Commission is behaving like a Ukrainian commission," putting Ukraine's interests above those of Hungary.

He then emphasized that Hungary's decision to suspend sanctions and the loan was due to the fact that "Ukraine decided not to resume oil supplies to Hungary."