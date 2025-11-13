Orban embarrassed by accusations about "mafia network" in Ukraine — reaction of the Foreign Ministry
Category
Politics
Publication date

Orban embarrassed by accusations about "mafia network" in Ukraine — reaction of the Foreign Ministry

Orban Victor
Orban
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received a good argument to confirm his anti-Ukrainian policy.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban faces backlash for accusing Ukraine of a corruption scandal and using it to justify his anti-Ukrainian policy.
  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responds sharply to Orban's statements, pointing out contradictions in his actions and highlighting alleged corruption scandals within Hungary.
  • The accusations by Orban and the strong responses from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry showcase the existing tensions between Hungary and Ukraine regarding Russian aggression and European financial aid.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry embarrassed Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has used the corruption scandal surrounding the Energoatom company to justify his unwillingness to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression. He made the corresponding statement on the social network X.

In his publication, the Hungarian Prime Minister distorted the facts from the beginning, presenting everything as if Western military aid was being stolen in Ukraine.

A military mafia network has been exposed, with countless connections to President Zelensky. The Minister of Energy has already resigned, and the main suspect has fled the country. This is a chaos into which the Brussels elite wants to pour European taxpayers' money, where everything that is not spent on the front lines ends up in the pockets of the military mafia.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

He emphasized that he does not want to "take part in this" and will not send "the money of the Hungarian people" to Ukraine.

After all this, we will definitely not succumb to the financial demands and blackmail of the Ukrainian president. It is high time for Brussels to understand where their money is really going.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already reacted to the Hungarian Prime Minister's attack on Ukraine.

"Lectures about corruption from a politician who is involved in corruption scandals and made his country the poorest in the EU? No, thank you," ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote on social media.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman illustrated his response with an edited photo of Orban, where the Hungarian prime minister is depicted in a suit with a print resembling a zebra.

This is a reference to the recent corruption scandal in Hungary surrounding Orban's dacha, where, as journalists found out, there is a private zoo with exotic animals, including zebras.

In late September, demonstrators staged a protest at the gates of the complex, holding posters with anti-government slogans and balloons in the shape of a zebra.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will have no energy resources." Orban panics before meeting with Trump
Orban invents a new batch of excuses
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó cynically called on the EU to stop funding Ukraine amid the corruption scandal at Energoatom
Szijjarto

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?