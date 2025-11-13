Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received a good argument to confirm his anti-Ukrainian policy.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry embarrassed Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has used the corruption scandal surrounding the Energoatom company to justify his unwillingness to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression. He made the corresponding statement on the social network X.
In his publication, the Hungarian Prime Minister distorted the facts from the beginning, presenting everything as if Western military aid was being stolen in Ukraine.
He emphasized that he does not want to "take part in this" and will not send "the money of the Hungarian people" to Ukraine.
After all this, we will definitely not succumb to the financial demands and blackmail of the Ukrainian president. It is high time for Brussels to understand where their money is really going.
Lectures about corruption from a politician who is embroiled in corruption scandals and has made his country the poorest in the EU? No, thanks. https://t.co/3xqO8jKU8h pic.twitter.com/cM5d9Qx5cz— Heorhii Tykhyi (@SpoxUkraineMFA) November 13, 2025
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already reacted to the Hungarian Prime Minister's attack on Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman illustrated his response with an edited photo of Orban, where the Hungarian prime minister is depicted in a suit with a print resembling a zebra.
This is a reference to the recent corruption scandal in Hungary surrounding Orban's dacha, where, as journalists found out, there is a private zoo with exotic animals, including zebras.
In late September, demonstrators staged a protest at the gates of the complex, holding posters with anti-government slogans and balloons in the shape of a zebra.
