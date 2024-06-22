Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized Germany's policy, saying that the country allegedly looks worse than 10 years ago.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orbán criticizes Germany for allegedly losing its former identity and becoming a different country due to mass migration.
- Hungary supported the EU sanctions package against Russia with exceptions related to the nuclear project, showcasing a strategic move by Orbán's administration.
- Orbán's criticism of Germany's policy comes in the context of his views on migration and the impact on national identity.
- Despite Budapest's opposition to sanctions related to nuclear issues, Hungary secured protection for its nuclear project through negotiations with the EU.
- Orbán's stance highlights the complexities of diplomatic relations and strategic decisions within the European Union, especially regarding sensitive issues like migration and energy policies.
Why Orbán criticizes German policy
It is noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister resorted to criticism of the German authorities immediately after the end of his visit to this country and the meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
According to him, the previous generations of Hungarians cited Germany as an example of powerful well-established production and order.
However, Orbán says that for now all this is allegedly lost in Germany.
He emphasized that migrants form a "special cultural environment" in Germany.
What is known about Orban's scandalous policy
Radio Svoboda's Hungarian service was able to find out why official Budapest eventually supported the 14th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation, which includes restrictions on the supply of Russian liquefied gas.
According to the journalists, Hungary refused to block the EU sanctions on the supply of Russian LNG, but in exchange for this, "Paksh II" received a horizontal exemption from sanctions.
Through blackmail, Viktor Orbán and his team managed to ensure that the nuclear project is permanently protected from all current and future potential restrictions.
The publication draws attention to the fact that this concession does not change the official position of Budapest, which is that it opposes all sanctions related to nuclear issues, including sanctions against the leaders of Rosatom for their role in the Russian occupation and exploitation of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-