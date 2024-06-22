Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized Germany's policy, saying that the country allegedly looks worse than 10 years ago.

Why Orbán criticizes German policy

It is noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister resorted to criticism of the German authorities immediately after the end of his visit to this country and the meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It no longer has the former taste, it does not smell like it used to. This Germany is no longer the Germany that our grandparents and parents gave us as an example, Orbán said in the context of mass migration to Germany. Share

According to him, the previous generations of Hungarians cited Germany as an example of powerful well-established production and order.

However, Orbán says that for now all this is allegedly lost in Germany.

The left-wing government is granting citizenship to hundreds of thousands of people on a fast-track basis. Now they are not here as guests of native Germans, but in their own right. Now this is also their country. It is even becoming more and more their country, - declares the Prime Minister of Hungary. Share

He emphasized that migrants form a "special cultural environment" in Germany.

There are mistakes that can be corrected, be it foreign policy or economic issues. However, if the government fails in its migration policy, it cannot be corrected, Orbán adds. Share

What is known about Orban's scandalous policy

Radio Svoboda's Hungarian service was able to find out why official Budapest eventually supported the 14th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation, which includes restrictions on the supply of Russian liquefied gas.

According to the journalists, Hungary refused to block the EU sanctions on the supply of Russian LNG, but in exchange for this, "Paksh II" received a horizontal exemption from sanctions.

Through blackmail, Viktor Orbán and his team managed to ensure that the nuclear project is permanently protected from all current and future potential restrictions.

The publication draws attention to the fact that this concession does not change the official position of Budapest, which is that it opposes all sanctions related to nuclear issues, including sanctions against the leaders of Rosatom for their role in the Russian occupation and exploitation of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.