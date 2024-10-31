On the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Siversk directions, the Russian occupiers lose about 200 soldiers killed and wounded every day.

The Russian army is suffering huge losses in Luhansk region

This was reported by the spokeswoman of OTU Luhansk Anastasia Bobovnikova.

According to her, the airborne division of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation is in the area of ​​Chasovoy Yar, while the motorized rifle brigades of the same district are stationed in the Toretsk direction.

They are now actually bringing personnel into forward positions every night, replenishing manpower losses. In the area of ​​responsibility of OTU "Luhansk" every day they lose approximately 200 people killed and wounded.

The spokeswoman also noted that well-equipped personnel brigades of the occupiers are fighting in these areas of the front. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces manage to hold positions and repel Russian attacks.

Since these are personnel brigades, they are filled with contractors. Accordingly, they undergo some kind of training. We can judge from the way they fight that their training is very weak, but according to the words of the prisoners, they still pass it. They have good protection, anti-drone cloaks in some places, under the cover of which they enter advanced positions. You can't say that they are ragged or poorly equipped, no. These are personnel units, and we are dealing with a strong enemy. Share

Defense forces of Ukraine restrain the enemy in the Toretsk direction

On October 30, the spokeswoman of the "Luhansk" OTU Anastasiya Bobovnikova reported that the Defense Forces have been able to hold back the advance of the enemy in the Toretsk direction for a long time.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian army of occupation has no advance. For a very long time we have been able to hold him back. The enemy is still in the eastern regions. As for the evacuation of civilians from the city, this process is currently very difficult, since the enemy has not reduced the number of air and artillery strikes on the city. However, as far as I know, the evacuation continues. You can still leave the city.

According to the spokeswoman of the OTU "Luhansk", the Russian occupiers also have no advance near the settlement of Nelipivka.