According to the BILD publication, the Russian invaders lost more than 250 units of armored vehicles when they tried to capture the village of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

Journalists learned about the heavy losses of the Russian army

On April 22, the Russian MOD began to lie about the capture of Novomykhailivka in Donbas.

It is important to understand that for the team of the department head, Serhiy Shoigu, it is a common practice to make wishes come true.

The battle for the small village, where about 1,500 people lived before the war, lasted six months.

In addition, the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defends it.

Recently, she published an interactive map, where she noted all the units of armored vehicles of the Russian Federation that burned there. Ukrainian paratroopers numbered 314 tanks, armored personnel carriers and BMPs. Independent observers estimate this indicator at 263 pieces. They take into account only those cars whose destruction was caught on video. The number of Russian soldiers killed in Novomykhailivka is estimated at 2,000-3,000 people, the report says. Share

Photo: BILD

According to BILD experts, the location of the destroyed Russian equipment confirms that the Russian Federation used double push tactics.

It consists in bypassing enemy positions from the flanks and a simultaneous direct frontal strike. Russia used this tactic earlier during the capture of Ukrainian towns and villages, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

