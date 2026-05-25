OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery

On May 25, a reburial ceremony for the remains of OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia took place at the National War Memorial Cemetery with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pantheon of Heroes. The Melnyk family was reburied in Ukraine

Zelenskyy stated the necessity of establishing a Pantheon of Heroes in Ukraine.

Today, we all see together that the Ukrainian idea can overcome what seemed to be absolutely insurmountable. Now, when we are on Ukrainian soil, under our Ukrainian flag, to the sounds of the Ukrainian national anthem, paying due respect to our Ukrainian heroes. We feel in our hearts everything that Ukrainians were forced to go through, that our people had to endure. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He recalled that many great Ukrainian figures "do not rest at home, but are scattered around the world by the will of historical injustice," and they all deserve to be at home, in Ukraine.

This is just the first step. We have already started working to bring Yevhen Konovalets home and many other such Ukrainians. Share

The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Oleksandr Alferov, reported that today it is known that more than 11 thousand Ukrainians are buried abroad.

Reburial of the Melnyk family in Ukraine

These are figures who fought for the Ukrainian state. We are constantly adding them to the website of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, we are looking for them, and we will continue to look for them.

After the reburial ceremony, the President also honored the memory of the fallen heroes of this war, who are buried at the National War Memorial Cemetery.