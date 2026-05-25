OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery

On May 25, a reburial ceremony for the remains of OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia took place at the National War Memorial Cemetery with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The reburial ceremony of OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia at the National Memorial Cemetery in Ukraine signifies a tribute to Ukrainian heroes.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky supports the idea of creating a Pantheon of Heroes in Ukraine to honor great Ukrainian figures who fought for the state.
Pantheon of Heroes. The Melnyk family was reburied in Ukraine
Zelenskyy stated the necessity of establishing a Pantheon of Heroes in Ukraine.
He recalled that many great Ukrainian figures "do not rest at home, but are scattered around the world by the will of historical injustice," and they all deserve to be at home, in Ukraine.
The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Oleksandr Alferov, reported that today it is known that more than 11 thousand Ukrainians are buried abroad.
These are figures who fought for the Ukrainian state. We are constantly adding them to the website of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, we are looking for them, and we will continue to look for them.
After the reburial ceremony, the President also honored the memory of the fallen heroes of this war, who are buried at the National War Memorial Cemetery.
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