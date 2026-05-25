OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery

The Melnyk family
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

On May 25, a reburial ceremony for the remains of OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia took place at the National War Memorial Cemetery with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • The reburial ceremony of OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia at the National Memorial Cemetery in Ukraine signifies a tribute to Ukrainian heroes.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky supports the idea of creating a Pantheon of Heroes in Ukraine to honor great Ukrainian figures who fought for the state.

Pantheon of Heroes. The Melnyk family was reburied in Ukraine

Zelenskyy stated the necessity of establishing a Pantheon of Heroes in Ukraine.

Today, we all see together that the Ukrainian idea can overcome what seemed to be absolutely insurmountable. Now, when we are on Ukrainian soil, under our Ukrainian flag, to the sounds of the Ukrainian national anthem, paying due respect to our Ukrainian heroes. We feel in our hearts everything that Ukrainians were forced to go through, that our people had to endure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He recalled that many great Ukrainian figures "do not rest at home, but are scattered around the world by the will of historical injustice," and they all deserve to be at home, in Ukraine.

This is just the first step. We have already started working to bring Yevhen Konovalets home and many other such Ukrainians.

The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Oleksandr Alferov, reported that today it is known that more than 11 thousand Ukrainians are buried abroad.

Reburial of the Melnyk family in Ukraine

These are figures who fought for the Ukrainian state. We are constantly adding them to the website of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, we are looking for them, and we will continue to look for them.

After the reburial ceremony, the President also honored the memory of the fallen heroes of this war, who are buried at the National War Memorial Cemetery.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: National War Memorial Cemetery of Ukraine opened in Kyiv region
Cemetery
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The state must finally create a Pantheon of outstanding Ukrainians — Budanov
Kyrylo Budanov
The Pantheon of Prominent Ukrainians — Why is it so important?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?