Over 80 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction , the enemy has attacked nine times today near Druzhba, Diliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, Petrivka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, and three clashes are currently taking place.

Two attacks by enemy units were repelled by our defenders in the Kramatorsk direction, west of Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechyny, another clash is ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka and Pereyzne.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the directions of Petropavlivka and Novaya Kruglyakivka, but was stopped by our defenders.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk and Vovchanskiye Khutory, but was repulsed.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 19 attacks, six clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being determined. Zorya, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Koptievye were hit by airstrikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopol, Novosilka, and two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novodarivka, Novopol, Perestroika, and Komar.

In the Hulyaipol direction, unguided missiles attacked the areas of the settlements of Hulyaipol and Malynivka. There were no active offensive actions by the enemy.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, advanced towards Novoandreyevka, and fighting also took place in the Stepovoye and Maly Shcherbaky areas. A total of three clashes were recorded in the direction.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, but carried out an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.