The Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Europe has denied Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko and three other co-authors of an amendment that places blame on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin for the terror of the Russian occupation army against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Why did PACE refuse to register the bill recognizing Putin as a terrorist?

It is noted that the decision was made against the backdrop of work on the resolution "Europe's Commitment to a Just and Sustainable Peace in Ukraine", which is to be considered by PACE on Thursday, January 30.

The day before, the assembly registered proposals for this document.

In particular, Oleksandr Merezhko and five representatives of Ukraine in PACE, including the head of the Verkhovna Rada delegation, as well as Swede Marcus Wichel, proposed adopting an amendment according to which the assembly would recognize Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin as a terrorist.

PACE

However, after the publication of all the parliamentarians' proposals for amendments, Merezhko was not among them.

The PACE secretariat explained that "designating the head of state as a terrorist is tantamount to using offensive and obscene terms, which are inappropriate in an official document of the Assembly."

What the authors of the edit say

The Secretariat refers to the fact that the amendments cannot contain personal insults. But excuse me, it is clear to every international lawyer that "terrorist" is a legal, juridical term. Especially since the Assembly has already recognized Russia as a terrorist regime! — notes Merezhko. Share

According to the Ukrainian deputy, the PACE decision is an act of political censorship.