On October 3, the Czech Republic began parliamentary elections. It is no secret that the Czech Republic is one of Ukraine's closest allies in Europe, especially against the backdrop of Russia's war of aggression. The problem is that among the leaders is the party of the country's former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, ANO, which has anti-Ukrainian views.

What is known about the situation in the Czech Republic?

Parliamentary elections started at 2:00 PM local time.

Polling stations will be open until 10:00 p.m. In addition, the elections will continue on October 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The vote will be counted later, with the results to be announced that same evening.

The latest polls indicate that Babis's ANO party is currently in the lead, with 29.3% of the vote.

According to analysts and journalists, if she does win, the Czech Republic may change its course, including regarding aid to Ukraine.

As of today, the political force of the country's current leader, Petro Fial, who is a pro-European and pro-Ukrainian politician, is in second place.

Sociologists predict that she could get 20.5%.