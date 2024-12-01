Parliamentary elections have started in Romania

Voting in the parliamentary elections started in Romania on December 1. Based on their results, representatives to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will be elected.
Points of attention
- Parliamentary elections in Romania took place on December 1, causing political unrest and debate.
- As of 11:00 a.m., 2.2 million citizens took part in voting, which is about 12.5% of the total number of voters.
- In the presidential race in Romania, the incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, who did not participate in the elections after two terms in office, is running.
- The second round of the presidential election is scheduled for December 8, as no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the first round.
- The President of Romania is elected for 5 years and has significant powers in matters of national security and foreign policy.
What is known about the parliamentary elections in Romania
Parliamentary elections are held in Romania on December 1, which take place between the rounds of the presidential race. The first round of elections caused political unrest due to allegations of irregularities and Russian interference.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 and will be open until 21:00.
According to the information of the Central Election Bureau, as of 11:00 a.m., 2.2 million citizens participated in the voting, which is approximately 12.5% of the total number of voters.
Presidential elections in Romania: what is known
Presidential elections were held in Romania on November 24. 13 candidates applied for the post of state leader. The current president, Klaus Iohannis, has been in office for two terms, so he could not participate in the elections.
According to the results of counting 100% of the voters' votes, Georgescu received 22.94% of the votes in the first round. Lasconi has 19.18%
Two of the candidates who were eliminated in the first round contested the results of the elections in the Supreme Court of Romania. They are demanding the annulment of the voting results on the grounds that Georgescu allegedly failed to report the sources of funding for his election campaign.
To win immediately in the first round, it was necessary to get more than 50% of the votes. Since no candidate won the majority of votes in the first round, the second round will be scheduled for December 8.
The President of Romania is the head of state and commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces. He is elected for 5 years and has significant powers in matters of national security and foreign policy.
