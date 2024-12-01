Parliamentary elections have started in Romania

Voting in the parliamentary elections started in Romania on December 1. Based on their results, representatives to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will be elected.

What is known about the parliamentary elections in Romania

Parliamentary elections are held in Romania on December 1, which take place between the rounds of the presidential race. The first round of elections caused political unrest due to allegations of irregularities and Russian interference.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 and will be open until 21:00.

According to the information of the Central Election Bureau, as of 11:00 a.m., 2.2 million citizens participated in the voting, which is approximately 12.5% of the total number of voters.

Presidential elections in Romania: what is known

Presidential elections were held in Romania on November 24. 13 candidates applied for the post of state leader. The current president, Klaus Iohannis, has been in office for two terms, so he could not participate in the elections.

Far-right politician Celin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round of the presidential elections, ahead of incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Čolaka by 0.03 percent, which is about 2,700 votes. Share

According to the results of counting 100% of the voters' votes, Georgescu received 22.94% of the votes in the first round. Lasconi has 19.18%

Two of the candidates who were eliminated in the first round contested the results of the elections in the Supreme Court of Romania. They are demanding the annulment of the voting results on the grounds that Georgescu allegedly failed to report the sources of funding for his election campaign.

To win immediately in the first round, it was necessary to get more than 50% of the votes. Since no candidate won the majority of votes in the first round, the second round will be scheduled for December 8.