Partisans damaged Russian air defence communication system in Smolensk — video

ATESH partisans carried out sabotage in Russian Smolensk

According to the partisans, the communication was destroyed in the settlement of Stanichka near Smolensk.

As a result of equipment damage, the communication systems of the Russian air defence system of the 49th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which were located on this tower, stopped working.

As a result of the actions of partisans in the region, the stability of the military management system may be disturbed. In addition, due to the loss of communication there, the air defence system will weaken.

This will make it possible to attack military facilities of the Moscow Military District more effectively.

We are waiting for unknown UAVs in the region," the partisans wrote.

Russian occupiers have problems with air defence installations

As noted by ATESH, a serviceman from the air defence unit of the Russian Armed Forces reported malfunctions and ineffectiveness of complexes against Ukrainian long-range drones.

One of the agents of the resistance movement from the air defense unit notes that the leadership of the Russian Federation has started using the old "Kub" air defense systems, which are ineffective.

However, as noted in "ATESH", the problems are not limited only to outdated equipment, there are also problems with modern complexes.

Most of the operational air defence systems were sent to the Special Military Operation (SMO) zone, and the ones in the rear cities remained faulty or worn out. As our agent says, 65-80% of all anti-aircraft missile systems have some malfunctions.

Also, the occupiers have a problem with the errors of air defence systems operators, who obviously did not receive proper training, and trained specialists die in the war in Ukraine.