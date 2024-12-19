China has significantly accelerated the modernization of its armed forces, actively increasing its nuclear arsenal and developing modern military technologies. According to American analysts, China may have at least 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.
China could have over 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030
According to a Pentagon report, China has increased its nuclear warheads by 100 in the past year, bringing its total to more than 600, and is actively developing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.
American analysts estimate China's actual defense budget at $330-450 billion in 2024, which is 40% more than Beijing officially declares. At the same time, the US defense budget remains the largest in the world and reaches $880 billion.
However, Politico notes that despite its rapid development, the People's Liberation Army faces corruption problems. Last year, 15 senior officials were dismissed due to abuses in the field of defense projects.
China is increasingly preparing to invade Taiwan
American journalists have drawn attention to the fact that China has carried out the largest deployment of naval forces in the last 30 years. Taiwan is convinced that in this way the PRC is preparing for war.
Official Taipei draws attention to the connection between Taiwanese President Lai Tsing-de's visits to the United States and the large deployment of Chinese naval forces.
It is quite possible that this was a show of force on Beijing's part.
We cannot ignore the fact that the PRC has announced a partial restriction of air traffic for two days in seven zones covering the coast from Shanghai to Hong Kong.
According to journalists, there has been no statement from the People's Liberation Army of China, despite the fact that Xi's team usually conducts propaganda campaigns against Taiwan.
On December 9, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense set up an emergency response center and conducted a surprise drill. According to officials, the threat level was serious.
