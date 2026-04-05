Pentagon reveals US combat losses in war against Iran

In the five weeks of the war against Iran, 13 American service members were killed and more than 360 were injured.
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- 13 American service members were killed, and more than 360 were injured in the war against Iran according to official Pentagon figures.
- Public sentiment shows that two-thirds of Americans support ending the war against Iran as quickly as possible.
US loses 13 soldiers in Iran in a month
This is stated in the latest Pentagon reports.
As of April 3, according to official Pentagon data, 365 American servicemen were injured and 13 died as a result of the military campaign against Iran.
Two-thirds of Americans favor ending the war against Iran as quickly as possible
Seven American service members were killed in Iranian strikes on US targets in the region in the early days of the war. Another six died aboard a missing tanker plane, an incident that is being called an accident.
Over the past 24 hours, it has become known about the first cases of Iran shooting down American aircraft — one F-15 with two crew members and an A-10 Thunderbolt II with one pilot. The fate of one of the F-15 crew members remains unknown, the others escaped and are safe.
In the early days of the campaign, the US lost three F-15s to mistaken "friendly fire" from Kuwaiti air defenses, all crew members were rescued.
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