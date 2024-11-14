People's deputy of Ukraine was suspected of treason

According to the materials of the SBI and the SSU and the procedural management of the Office of the Prosecutor General, on November 14, a suspicion of treason against the current People's Deputy of Ukraine was announced. The law enforcement officers accused him of harming Ukraine's defense capability and information security.

People's deputy was suspected of treason

As confirmed by a complex psychological-linguistic and military examination, the deputy began to harm Ukraine's defense capabilities and information security even before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

So, in 2021, he published false information about the absence of a threat of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

He also spoke about the incorrectness and impracticality of the current external and internal political course of our state. The People's Deputy discredited the current government, distorting the facts and events in the country, and publicly called for a change in the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine.

The deputy recorded programs on his own channels, gave interviews to pro-Russian bloggers and experts. After that, this content was distributed to propaganda media in the territory of the Russian Federation with the aim of creating a public position on the territory of the aggressor country that this is the official position of the representative of the Ukrainian authorities.

In the programs, the deputy disseminated information that confirmed in the mass consciousness the opinion that the Ukrainian government had brought the country to a complete collapse, lost territories and people, and was unable to achieve peace. Also, the People's Deputy imposed the opinion that Ukraine is no longer capable of winning and must enter into negotiations with Russia under any conditions.

He also disseminated information aimed at discrediting Western partners and European values. In particular, he said that the West interferes not only in the internal affairs of Ukraine and caused a war in the country, but also tries to undermine stability in Georgia and Moldova by influencing the elections.

Arrest of People's Deputy

The investigation also established his contacts with representatives of the embassy of the Republic of Belarus after he entered the parliament rostrum with the flag of this country in September 2020. He traveled to Belarus several times, where he met with representatives of business and political structures, and even with the country's self-proclaimed president, Oleksandr Lukashenko. Referring to this meeting, the deputy spread the idea that there is no threat of an attack by Russian troops from the territory of Belarus, etc.

According to the investigation, under the protection of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, the deputy and his close relatives conducted active business with representatives of this country, including in the market of electricity and fertilizers. Buying goods there at discounted prices, they brought them to Ukraine through another European country and sold them at a much higher price.

The "facilitation regime" on the part of the Belarusian authorities allowed the deputy to receive EUR 1.5 million in net profit in half a year. At the same time, he was able to transfer only 500,000 euros to Ukraine. The rest could not be obtained due to the blocking of questionable transactions by the financial monitoring of one of the European banks.

It is also recorded that during this time, the deputy purchased and registered three luxury cars with a total value of 500,000 USD for relatives.

The deputy is suspected of committing treason, on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Part 1 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The court will be asked to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

People's deputy Yevhenii Shevchenko

Who is Yevgeny Shevchenko

Ukrainian media learned from their own sources that this people's deputy is Yevgeny Shevchenko.

Yevgeny Shevchenko was born on May 4, 1972 in Melitopol. He graduated from the Classical Private University (Zaporizhia) with the qualification "lawyer".

Entrepreneur. Previously, he worked as an electrician in a collective farm. He held managerial positions in the companies "Eurocape New Energy", "ECE Projektmanagement GmbH", "Agrostal", "Tsvetmet".

In 2019, he was elected a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People". However, he was later expelled from the party. According to the "Chesno" movement, Shevchenko was a confidant of then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the 2019 elections.

Also, according to "Chesno" analytics, he was included in the list of absentees among people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation.