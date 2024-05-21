SBI completes investigation into Hrynkevych's case about $500,000 bribe

Law enforcement officers completed the investigation into a businessman from Lviv who offered $500 thousand dollars to an employee of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Now, HrynkevYch faces up to 8 years in prison.

One of Hrynkevych's cases will soon go to court

It is about a bribe Ihor Hrynkevych offered to one of the SBI chiefs.

The State Bureau of Investigation reports this in its statement.

The publication does not specify the businessman's name and surname, but earlier, it was reported that it was Igor Hrynkevych.

It is noted that Hrynkevych, having learned of the violation in 2023 by the SBI investigators of the criminal proceedings on the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces, decided to take extreme measures and "buy off" in advance to avoid criminal liability.

After bribe offering, the SBI official immediately informed his management about it. The businessman arranged for him to meet at a restaurant, where he handed over a bag of cash. After that, he was immediately detained by Bureau employees.

Law enforcement officers indicated that he offered $500,000 to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigative Department for assistance in returning confiscated property and closing criminal proceedings against companies under his control.

Currently, the defence side is getting acquainted with the materials of the pre-trial investigation, after which it will be handed over to the court.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 8 years with possible confiscation of property.

The Hrynkevych case: what is known

In the autumn of 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation initiated criminal proceedings regarding irregularities in procuring clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The Lviv businessman's companies won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defence for over UAH 1.5 billion.

The investigation established that enterprises under the control of the businessman were involved in the execution of defense orders, which were previously engaged in construction and did not have adequate production, warehouse and other capacities for the production and storage of property for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This led to budget losses according to preliminary estimates of UAH 1.2 billion and, accordingly, disruption of supply.

Law enforcement officers also discovered complete non-fulfillment of six contracts. Under at least seven contracts, the enterprises delivered goods to the warehouses of military units only in small quantities, but received state funds for complete fulfillment of obligations. Also, it was established that eight contracts were executed 3 to 5 months late.

In addition, the analysis of foreign economic contacts and customs documents of the specified enterprises revealed facts of overvaluation of the goods supplied for the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The involvement of former Ministry of Defence officials who did not take any legal action to ensure the fulfilment or termination of contracts is being investigated. According to preliminary estimates, damages may reach more than a billion hryvnias.

After Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych was arrested, another criminal proceeding was initiated against him.

The State Bureau of Investigation's communications advisor, Tetyana Sapyan, stated this on the national newscast.

At the end of 2023, he was detained, and another criminal case was opened. This is a suspicion of an attempt and offer to bribe one of the heads of the Main Investigative Department of the SBI. The bribe was quite large. In other words, you and I imagine that a person was ready to bring half a million dollars, to fearlessly just appear in a public place and offer, in order to "judge" his affairs, - said the adviser.

She reminded us that Hrynkevich was detained while giving a bribe and is currently in a pre-trial detention centre. It is known that Ihor Hrynkevich received another suspicion: " He can directly lose your freedom for eight years for offering a bribe and a dacha."