Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan expects Russia to publicly admit its guilt
Source:  Reuters

The Azerbaijani authorities are counting on the aggressor country Russia to dare to officially admit that its Pantsir-S1 air defense system shot down the plane, which as a result crashed in Kazakhstan and caused the death of 38 people.

  • Evidence indicates that the plane was hit by a missile from a Russian air defense system.
  • Countries around the world, including Canada, are calling on Russia to conduct a transparent investigation into this tragedy.
  • The Kremlin is currently refraining from commenting on the circumstances of the plane crash in Kazakhstan.

Russia must admit its guilt for the Embraer plane crash

As insiders have learned, no one is currently considering the version that this happened intentionally.

Despite this, given the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to admit to shooting down the Azerbaijani plane, an anonymous source said.

What is important to understand is that preliminary investigation results indicate that the aircraft was hit by debris from a missile fired by a Russian air defense system.

Moreover, it is stated that its communications systems were paralyzed by radio-electronic interference during the approach to Grozny.

Another insider added that Azerbaijani authorities have evidence that the plane could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft system.

How the world reacts to Russia's new crime

As previously mentioned, Canada has called on the Russian authorities to immediately conduct a transparent investigation into the incident.

Official Ottawa wants the Kremlin to ensure an open and transparent investigation and publicly announce its results.

Interestingly, Moscow has not yet commented on the circumstances of the tragedy. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it is wrong to draw conclusions before the official investigation is complete.

The wreckage of the plane showed damage consistent with shrapnel, supporting the assumption that an anti-aircraft system was used. Heavy GPS interference was also recorded during the flight over southwestern Russia.

The investigation is ongoing, and official results will be announced soon.

