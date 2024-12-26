A passenger plane that crashed in Kazakhstan was likely hit by a missile from a Russian air defense system.

What is known about the alleged shooting down of a passenger plane in Kazakhstan by a Russian air defense system?

At least 38 people died in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny.

There were a total of 62 passengers and five crew members on board. The plane crash occurred near Aktau in Kazakhstan. 29 passengers were rescued.

The plane changed course while flying over an area where Russian air defense systems have been active recently due to attacks by Ukrainian UAVs.

Analysts from Osprey Flight Solutions, based on the results of studying video footage and damage to the aircraft, note that the plane was most likely shot down by Russian air defense systems.

According to Osprey Chief Intelligence Officer Matt Borey, video of the wreckage and the circumstances surrounding the airspace security environment in southwestern Russia indicate that the aircraft was hit by some kind of anti-aircraft fire.

The plane was shot down by a Russian air defense system, — said Andriy Kovalenko, a representative of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Share

Kovalenko noted that Russia should have closed the airspace over Grozny, but did not do so.

What do the preliminary results of the investigation indicate?

Currently, a joint investigation into the circumstances of the plane crash is being conducted by experts from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Airlines suggests that the plane may have collided with a flock of birds, but experts do not confirm this hypothesis.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the flight was redirected due to adverse weather conditions.

Just 25 minutes before the scheduled landing in Grozny, the plane's crew announced the need for an emergency landing in Aktau. About half an hour later, the plane made an emergency landing in a field near the airport.

According to the Flightradar24 system, intense GPS signal jamming was recorded in the area, which could have significantly complicated the flight.

According to a number of experts, the holes in the tail of the plane, which can be seen in footage from the scene, are similar to damage from missiles or air defense systems.

Bori noted that the damage found did not match the marks from a bird strike.

The plane was flying over the North Caucasus region, in the airspace of which Ukrainian UAVs have been actively operating recently.

A few hours before the crash, Russia announced the downing of a drone near Vladikavkaz.

Overall, the situation has exacerbated the issue of civil aviation safety in the region. Osprey issued a warning about increased risks of flying in the area, and Azerbaijan Airlines temporarily suspended flights to Grozny and Makhachkala.