According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, an An-72 military transport aircraft exploded at an airfield near Moscow.
Points of attention
- A ship belonging to the navy of the aggressor country exploded.
- GUR draws attention to the fact that its cost is about 4.5 million dollars.
DIU revealed details of a new operation on Russian territory
According to Ukrainian military intelligence, on December 12, 2024, a powerful explosion occurred at the Ostafyevo airfield in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.
DIU reports that the main power plant of the An-72 military transport aircraft detonated there.
What is important to understand is that the ship belonged to the navy of the aggressor country, Russia.
Ukrainian intelligence officers point out that the approximate cost of the disabled Russian plane is about $4.5 million.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 20, 2024:
personnel — about 770 thousand 420 (+2 thousand 200) persons,
tanks — 9,584 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,823 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 21,220 (+42) units,
RSZV — 1 thousand 256 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1,027 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 2,600 (+79),
cruise missiles — 2,943 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,793 (+115) units,
special equipment — 3 thousand 662 (+6)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on December 19, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces at firing positions, two control points and two other important enemy targets.
