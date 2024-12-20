According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, an An-72 military transport aircraft exploded at an airfield near Moscow.

DIU revealed details of a new operation on Russian territory

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, on December 12, 2024, a powerful explosion occurred at the Ostafyevo airfield in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

DIU reports that the main power plant of the An-72 military transport aircraft detonated there.

What is important to understand is that the ship belonged to the navy of the aggressor country, Russia.

Ukrainian intelligence officers point out that the approximate cost of the disabled Russian plane is about $4.5 million.

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, the intelligence officers said in an official statement. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of December 20, 2024:

personnel — about 770 thousand 420 (+2 thousand 200) persons,

tanks — 9,584 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,823 (+24) units,

artillery systems — 21,220 (+42) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 256 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1,027 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 2,600 (+79),

cruise missiles — 2,943 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,793 (+115) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 662 (+6)