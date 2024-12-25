Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan

On December 25, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in Kazakhstan. Most of the people on board died.

Plane crash in Kazakhstan — what is known

The plane crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan — it was flying from Baku to Grozny (Chechnya).

According to the latest data, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane made an emergency call while flying over the Caspian Sea.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 52 personnel and 11 units of equipment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan arrived at the site of the plane crash in Aktau: "Upon arrival, the aircraft was discovered to be burning."

Several people managed to survive, but their exact number is still unknown.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan announced a special investigation into the accident: "The circumstances of the incident are being clarified. A special investigation will be conducted."

What could be the cause of the accident?

According to preliminary data, the plane crash occurred due to a collision with a bird and a steering error.

It is also indicated that there were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board the plane.

There is also a version that the plane could have changed course due to the threat of drone attacks on Chechnya. Russian media claim that Grozny was attacked by several UAVs, as a result of which the "Carpet" plan was announced at the city's airport.

Previously, citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan were on board the plane.

According to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, the survivors of the plane crash are currently in extremely serious condition.