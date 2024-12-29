Plane crash in South Korea. Rescuers find 179 bodies

The bodies of all the victims of the plane crash in South Korea have been found at Muan Airport. A total of 179 people died in the accident.
Points of attention
- A plane crash in South Korea killed 179 people, with only two passengers on board the Jeju Air plane surviving.
- The tragedy at Muan Airport became the largest air disaster in South Korean history.
- The country's authorities have launched an investigation into the causes of the accident, suggesting that the plane's landing gear may have failed due to a collision with a bird.
- South Korea declared seven days of mourning over the plane crash, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and support for the Korean people
- Ukraine supports South Korea in this difficult time, uniting its grief and condolences with all those affected by this tragedy.
Passenger plane crash becomes deadliest air disaster in South Korea
As the publication notes, the disaster occurred at around 9:07 local time.
By evening, rescuers had recovered the bodies of all the victims. Of the 181 people on board Jeju Air flight 7C2216, only two passengers survived.
There were 175 passengers, 4 crew members and 2 pilots on board the plane.
The tragedy was the deadliest air disaster in South Korea's history, surpassing the previous deadliest disaster, the 1993 Asiana Haenam incident, which killed 66 people.
The scale of today's tragedy is almost three times greater.
Officials believe the crash may have been caused by a landing gear failure, possibly caused by a bird strike. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.
South Korea has declared seven days of mourning for the plane crash. Flags at government offices will be flown at half-mast and civil servants will wear black armbands.
Zelenskyy responded to the large-scale plane crash in South Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of South Korea, and the country's acting President Choi Sang-mok.
Tragic news of a devastating Jeju Air accident at Muan International Airport in Muan County, Republic of Korea, claiming so many lives. Each life lost is an immeasurable tragedy.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2024
On behalf of the Ukrainian people and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved…
