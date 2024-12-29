Plane crash in South Korea. Rescuers find 179 bodies

The bodies of all the victims of the plane crash in South Korea have been found at Muan Airport. A total of 179 people died in the accident.

Passenger plane crash becomes deadliest air disaster in South Korea

As the publication notes, the disaster occurred at around 9:07 local time.

By evening, rescuers had recovered the bodies of all the victims. Of the 181 people on board Jeju Air flight 7C2216, only two passengers survived.

There were 175 passengers, 4 crew members and 2 pilots on board the plane.

The tragedy was the deadliest air disaster in South Korea's history, surpassing the previous deadliest disaster, the 1993 Asiana Haenam incident, which killed 66 people.

The scale of today's tragedy is almost three times greater.

Officials believe the crash may have been caused by a landing gear failure, possibly caused by a bird strike. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

South Korea has declared seven days of mourning for the plane crash. Flags at government offices will be flown at half-mast and civil servants will wear black armbands.

Zelenskyy responded to the large-scale plane crash in South Korea

Terrible news about the tragic plane crash of a Jeju Air plane at Muan International Airport in the Republic of Korea, which took so many lives. Every loss is an immeasurable tragedy, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of South Korea, and the country's acting President Choi Sang-mok.

Tragic news of a devastating Jeju Air accident at Muan International Airport in Muan County, Republic of Korea, claiming so many lives. Each life lost is an immeasurable tragedy.



