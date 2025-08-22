Poet and soldier Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov received the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

On August 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded poet and military man Maksym Kryvtsov the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Gold Star. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Office of the President.

For personal courage and heroism shown in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree: To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star to Kryvtsov Maksym Oleksandrovych — a participant in the hostilities (posthumously), — the decree states.

Machine gunner, poet, and photographer Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov died on the front line on January 7, 2024. He was 33 years old. On January 11, Maksym was said goodbye in Kyiv, and the hero was buried in his native Rivne on January 12.

Maksym Kryvtsov was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity in 2013–2014, and joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer in 2014. He later worked at the Center for Rehabilitation and Readaptation of ATO and JFO Participants and at the Veteran Hub. When the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kryvtsov rejoined the ranks of the army.

In January 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Maksym Kryvtsov the Order of Merit, 3rd degree.

The theme of the contrast between military and civilian life is a frequent motif in his work. In 2023, his first full-fledged collection, "Poems from the Breach," was published by the publishing house "Nash Format." The Ukrainian PEN Club included this book in the list of the best new books of the year.

Maksym Kryvtsov's poems were also published in collections with works by other poets: "The Book of Love 2.0. Love and War", "Where Home is: 112 Poems about Love and War", "Lullaby of the 21st Century. Vol. 1: What Lulls You to Sleep?", "Among the Sirens. New Poems of War".

One of his most famous poems, "Yellow Scotch," became the soundtrack for the film "Our Cats" by the band "Yurkesh." In 2023, the team of the film association "Babylon 13" also filmed two of his texts: "He Moved to Bucha" and "I Hitchhiked."