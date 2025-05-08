Zelenskyy awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine" to 11 servicemen — who is on the lists

On May 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a series of decrees on the awarding of the most honorable state award - the Hero of Ukraine.

Malyuk and Brovdy became “Heroes of Ukraine”

The honorary title with the award of the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to:

Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk,

Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Roshchin,

Colonel Pavlo Rozlach,

Colonel Igor Parkhomenko,

Lieutenant Andriy Kiyanenko,

junior lieutenant Oleksandr Garan,

Major Robert Browdy, who commands the 414th Separate Brigade "Birds of the Magyar".

This title was posthumously awarded to the Ukrainian defender, junior sergeant of the 59th brigade, Pavlo Petrichenko.

Also posthumously awarded the title of “Hero of Ukraine”: