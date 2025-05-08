Zelenskyy awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine" to 11 servicemen — who is on the lists
Zelenskyy awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine" to 11 servicemen — who is on the lists

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
On May 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a series of decrees on the awarding of the most honorable state award - the Hero of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 11 servicemen for their significant roles in the defense of the country.
  • The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and other brave defenders were among those honored with the prestigious title.
  • Notable recipients of the 'Hero of Ukraine' title include those who were recognized posthumously for their sacrifices in defending Ukraine.

Malyuk and Brovdy became “Heroes of Ukraine”

The honorary title with the award of the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to:

  • Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk,

  • Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Roshchin,

  • Colonel Pavlo Rozlach,

  • Colonel Igor Parkhomenko,

  • Lieutenant Andriy Kiyanenko,

  • junior lieutenant Oleksandr Garan,

  • Major Robert Browdy, who commands the 414th Separate Brigade "Birds of the Magyar".

This title was posthumously awarded to the Ukrainian defender, junior sergeant of the 59th brigade, Pavlo Petrichenko.

Also posthumously awarded the title of “Hero of Ukraine”:

  • Senior soldier Anatoly Tegzi, who commanded the "Carpathian Sich" tactical group;

  • Volodymyr Todor;

  • To Alexander Kandaurov.

