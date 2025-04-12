Fallen F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov received the title of "Hero of Ukraine"

For personal courage and heroism shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 12 awarded the highest state award "Hero of Ukraine" to the pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Ivanov. Unfortunately, the pilot received this award posthumously.

Pilot Pavlo Ivanov became a Hero of Ukraine posthumously

F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov lost his life on April 12 while performing a combat mission. He defended Ukraine as part of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and died as a true warrior. For his services to the country and excellent work, Pavlo Ivanov was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

Pavel Ivanov

Pavlo Ivanov was 26 years old. He was trained to fly an F-16 and flew it on missions to defend Ukraine. The hero flew missions, helping Ukrainian military personnel on the ground fight Russian invaders. One of these combat missions claimed the life of a professional pilot.